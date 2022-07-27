Florida woman stole $2,600 puppy from pet store: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Florida are looking for a woman who they say stole a $2,600 puppy from a pet store in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says that an unknown female entered a Wet Kisses Pet Co. located in Lake Worth, Florida, on July 23 and stole a Pekingese-Maltese puppy mix.

According to the sheriff's office, the specific puppy is worth $2,600.

After allegedly taking the puppy out of the viewing pen, the woman concealed it underneath her purple sweater and then walked out the store without paying for it.

Video surveillance inside the store shows the woman wearing a face mask and a baseball hat.

"To the person who took a puppy from Wet kisses Pet Co, you were caught on camera and now you are wanted," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Individuals who can identify the woman are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.