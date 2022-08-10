Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida woman robbed at gunpoint while holding baby, two arrested: police

Florida officials say that the suspects were quickly arrested

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Two men in Florida are now in custody after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint while she was holding her baby and her young child stood close by. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Two men in Florida are now in custody after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint while she was holding her baby, and while her young child stood close by.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. in Orlando, Florida, outside of a business when Joshua Davila, 18, and Corahn Myrie, 22, approached the family and stole the mother's belongings as well as the child's backpack and tablet.

Joshua Davila, 18, left, and Corahn Myrie, 22

Joshua Davila, 18, left, and Corahn Myrie, 22 (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say that the men were both taken into custody "within hours" and are in jail.

Davila was charged with 3rd-degree grand theft between $750 and $5,000, first-degree robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Myrie was charged with accessory to robbery with a firearm.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.