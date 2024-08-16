Florida woman found in South Carolina days after car discovered on train tracks

South Carolina authorities on Friday announced they found a 27-year-old Florida woman three days after she went missing in a rural area of Allendale County on Aug. 13.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Jessica Rapsys, of Jacksonville, had been found "safe" but did not provide further details about where or how authorities were able to locate her.

"Finding Jessica was a team effort," Allendale County Sheriff James Freeman said in a Friday statement. "We all worked together and did not give up hope."

Authorities were initially dispatched to the Steel Creek Plantation area after receiving a call about Rapsys' disappearance.

FLORIDA WOMAN MISSING IN SOUTH CAROLINA AFTER VEHICLE FOUND WITH KEYS INSIDE

Officials with the Allendale County Sheriff's Office found her empty vehicle stuck on train tracks with the keys still inside on Tuesday night, authorities previously told Fox News Digital.

It remains unclear why Rapsys, of Jacksonville, was in the Creek Plantation area on Tuesday, Allendale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Steven Robinson told Fox News Digital.

FAMED CALIFORNIA KIDNAPPING HOAXER SHERRI PAPINI BREATHES NEW LIFE INTO SCHOOLMATE'S 1998 DISAPPEARANCE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rapsys' father, Vid Rapsys, previously told Fox News Digital that the sheriff's department and SLED "have been incredible and have been tirelessly searching with all conceivable methods."

She has been transported to a local hospital for an evaluation and any medical treatment necessary, SLED said on Friday.