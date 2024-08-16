Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons

Florida woman found in South Carolina days after car discovered on train tracks

Allendale County, South Carolina Sheriff James Freeman called the search for Jessica Rapsys 'a team effort'

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

South Carolina authorities on Friday announced they found a 27-year-old Florida woman three days after she went missing in a rural area of Allendale County on Aug. 13.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Jessica Rapsys, of Jacksonville, had been found "safe" but did not provide further details about where or how authorities were able to locate her.

"Finding Jessica was a team effort," Allendale County Sheriff James Freeman said in a Friday statement. "We all worked together and did not give up hope."

Authorities were initially dispatched to the Steel Creek Plantation area after receiving a call about Rapsys' disappearance. 

FLORIDA WOMAN MISSING IN SOUTH CAROLINA AFTER VEHICLE FOUND WITH KEYS INSIDE

Jessica Rapsys

Jessica Rapsys has been found after she went missing from the Steel Creek Plantation area of Allendale, South Carolina, since the evening of Aug. 13. (Facebook)

Officials with the Allendale County Sheriff's Office found her empty vehicle stuck on train tracks with the keys still inside on Tuesday night, authorities previously told Fox News Digital.

It remains unclear why Rapsys, of Jacksonville, was in the Creek Plantation area on Tuesday, Allendale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Steven Robinson told Fox News Digital. 

FAMED CALIFORNIA KIDNAPPING HOAXER SHERRI PAPINI BREATHES NEW LIFE INTO SCHOOLMATE'S 1998 DISAPPEARANCE

Horses at Steel Creek Plantation

Rapsys' vehicle was located on train tracks on a dirt road near Steel Creek Plantation in Allendale County on Aug. 13. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rapsys' father, Vid Rapsys, previously told Fox News Digital that the sheriff's department and SLED "have been incredible and have been tirelessly searching with all conceivable methods."

She has been transported to a local hospital for an evaluation and any medical treatment necessary, SLED said on Friday.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.