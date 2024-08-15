Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman missing in South Carolina after vehicle found empty with keys inside

Jessica Rapsys disappeared near Creek Plantation in Allendale County, South Carolina

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
A Florida woman is missing in South Carolina after authorities found her empty vehicle off a dirt road in Allendale County with the keys still inside on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Callers reported Jessica Rapsys, 27, missing on Aug. 13 around 8 p.m., and gave Allendale County dispatch an address along a dirt road by Creek Plantation – a private tract of land in Martin currently used for horse breeding, according to the county's website.

It is still unclear why Rapsys was in the Creek Plantation area on Tuesday, Allendale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Steven Robinson told Fox News Digital.

Robinson, who responded to the scene of Rapsys' disappearance himself on the evening of Aug. 13, said the area where officials located her vehicle is "heavily wooded and swampy," particularly after recent heavy rainfall in the area.

Jessica Rapsys

Jessica Rapsys has been missing from the Creek Plantation area of Allendale, South Carolina, since the evening of Aug. 13. (Facebook)

"The vehicle was stuck on the railroad tracks. We notified CSX, the railroad company, to halt all the trains coming through that area," Robinson said.

Authorities also conducted a preliminary check of Rapsys' vehicle, "which had no one in or around it," Robsinson said. 

Horses at Steel Creek Plantation

Rapsys' vehicle was located on train tracks on a dirt road near Creek Plantation in Allendale County on Aug. 13. (Google Maps)

Employees at Creek Plantation searched the area on horseback Tuesday, according to the chief deputy.

"It was dark.… We needed as much assistance as we could get," he added.

Jessica Rapsys

Jessica Rapsys (right) pictured out with friends about a week before her disappearance. (handout)

The sheriff's department called in authorities from neighboring counties, including Hampton County, which responded with bloodhounds. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) dispatched a tracking team to the area on Tuesday evening.

A sign that says "Steel Creek"

Creek Plantation employees went searching on horseback on Aug. 13. (Google Maps)

On Wednesday morning, the Department of Energy aviation unit launched two helicopters over the area and began conducting grid searches along with SLED, Robinson said. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also dispatched four-wheelers on Wednesday.

Jessica Rapsys

Missing Florida woman Jessica Rapsys has blonde hair, blue eyes and stands about 5-foot-6. (Facebook)

The Creek Plantation area comprises 2,526 "acres of timberlands and open fields used for agriculture," according to the Allendale County website.

Rapsys is described as a 27-year-old woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. 

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call 803-584-7067 or the communications non-emergency line 803-584-8152.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.