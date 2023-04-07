Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Florida woman found dead on freeway 'spontaneously' jumped out of car, boyfriend says

Florida man Albert Ayala, 34, said his girlfriend ‘spontaneously’ jumped from the car while traveling on Interstate 4

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Florida man whose girlfriend was found dead on a freeway said she "spontaneously" jumped out of his vehicle as he was driving. 

Albert Ayala, 34, faces charges in the death of Tequila Shepherd, who was found Jan. 26 on Interstate 4, FOX Orlando reported. 

Shepherd was traveling with Ayala as a passenger when he was driving. 

FLORIDA POLICE ARREST 2 JUVENILE SUSPECTS IN MURDERS OF 3 TEENS, HUNT FOR THIRD SUSPECT

Ayala was arrested for an unrelated incident Wednesday, when he confessed that he picked Shepherd up from work when she died. They got into an argument when she jumped out of his car, he allegedly said. 

Albert Ayala, 34, told Florida authorities that Tequila Shepherd jumped out of his car during an argument. 

Albert Ayala, 34, told Florida authorities that Tequila Shepherd jumped out of his car during an argument.  (Orange County jail)

A witness driving behind Ayala confirmed his account of what happened. 

Ayala said he tried to exit the freeway in an effort to turn around and get Shepherd, but lost control of his car before crashing on an off-ramp. He fled the scene. 

He is being held in the Orange County jail and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and driving while his license is suspended.

