Florida woman accused of sending pics of male's genitals over social media: report

A 24-year-old mother-of-two who allegedly “maliciously posted” photos of a man’s genitalia on his own social media accounts and demanded he pay her to stop was arrested in Florida Saturday on a federal extortion charge, a report said.

Breyanna Dean, of New Port Richey, Fla., "directly exposed the victim to disgrace" by using his old phone to access his social media accounts and then sending out images of his genitals “across multiple social media platforms in direct messages,” a criminal complaint obtained by The Smoking Gun said.

Prosecutors accuse Dean of changing the unnamed victim’s passwords to prevent him from deactivating the accounts. Dean then allegedly demanded the victim “by written communication to pay monetary payment to stop her actions.”

Dean was released late Saturday after posting $10,000 bond on the felony count.

The woman, who is originally from Massachusetts, was previously convicted of disorderly conduct, careless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident, The Smoking Gun reported, citing court records.

She also was involved in two class-action lawsuits last year for cyberstalking. In one case, a female plaintiff was granted a six-month restraining order against Dean. A second woman was given a temporary injunction against Dean until the case was dismissed by a judge.