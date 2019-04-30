Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman accused of sending pics of male's genitals over social media: report

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Breyanna Dean, 24, of New Port Richey, Fla is charged with federal extortion for allegedly sending out pictures of a man's genitals over social media and demanding he pay money for her to stop.

A 24-year-old mother-of-two who allegedly “maliciously posted” photos of a man’s genitalia on his own social media accounts and demanded he pay her to stop was arrested in Florida Saturday on a federal extortion charge, a report said.

Breyanna Dean, of New Port Richey, Fla., "directly exposed the victim to disgrace" by using his old phone to access his social media accounts and then sending out images of his genitals “across multiple social media platforms in direct messages,” a criminal complaint obtained by The Smoking Gun said.

FLORIDA MAN GETS LIFE FOR RAPING, IMPREGNATING DISABLED TEEN

Prosecutors accuse Dean of changing the unnamed victim’s passwords to prevent him from deactivating the accounts. Dean then allegedly demanded the victim “by written communication to pay monetary payment to stop her actions.”

Breyanna Dean, 24, of New Port Richey, Fla. faces a federal extortion charge for allegedly sending out images of a male's genitals over social media and demanding he pay her money to stop her actions.

Dean was released late Saturday after posting $10,000 bond on the felony count.

The woman, who is originally from Massachusetts, was previously convicted of disorderly conduct, careless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident, The Smoking Gun reported, citing court records.

She also was involved in two class-action lawsuits last year for cyberstalking. In one case, a female plaintiff was granted a six-month restraining order against Dean. A second woman was given a temporary injunction against Dean until the case was dismissed by a judge.