Florida woman arrested after threatening Blue Cross Blue Shield following denied medical claims: police

A Florida woman is behind bars after she allegedly threatened a Blue Cross Blue Shield agent during a phone call about a recently denied insurance claim.

Polk County jail records show Briana Boston, 42, was charged with threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism after she was recorded saying, "Delay, deny, depose. You people are next," FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

Boston was upset about medical claims that had been denied recently and that she used the recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as an attempt to threaten the company, the Lakeland Police Department told the outlet.

When Lakeland officers went to Boston's home, she allegedly admitted to making the threat and apologized.

She also told police she does not own firearms and is not dangerous.

An arrest affidavit seen by FOX 13 revealed that Boston also said healthcare companies "deserved karma from the world because they are evil" and play games.

Boston's arrest comes days after Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, was arrested for allegedly murdering Thompson in cold blood in New York City on Dec. 4.

Shell casings at the scene of the brazen murder reportedly had the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" written on them.

Reactions to Thompson's murder have been split on social media, with some people hailing Mangione as a "hero" for going after the insurance CEO while others condemned the act of violence.

In the wake of Thompson's slaying, UnitedHealthcare removed the pictures and names of its executives from its website.

Fears of copycat actors have led other insurance companies, including some Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, and pharmacies to do the same.