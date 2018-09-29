Florida woman arrested in hot-car death of 1-year-old daughter

The death of a 1-year-old girl left in a sweltering car in Florida has led to the arrest of the child’s mother on manslaughter charges.

The accused, Kailyn Pollard, 29, is alleged to have left the toddler, Kit Noelle Pollard, to roast in a car in Sanford for hours on Friday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. She reportedly didn't realize Kit was there.

Pollard went to work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the baby in the car, WKMG-TV reported, citing the arrest report. Pollard normally drops Kit off at day care while she goes to work but didn't do so on Friday.

Pollard still didn't realize Kit was in the car after she left work and went to a restaurant to pick up food, according to the station's report.

The arrest reports says Pollard ultimately became aware that Kit was in the car at 4:40 p.m. when she stopped to get gas, WKMG reported.

The high temp in Sanford Friday was 96 degrees, the station reported.

Pollard is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond.