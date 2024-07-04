Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida woman arrested after allegedly leaving grandchild in hot car while she grocery shopped

The 2-year-old was allegedly left alone inside a hot car in the Publix parking lot for 16 minutes when temperatures were above 90 degrees

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Heroic Florida deputy saves 1-year-old locked in hot car Video

Heroic Florida deputy saves 1-year-old locked in hot car

Flagler County Sheriff's Deputy Christian Harrison joined 'Fox News Live' to discuss rescuing a 1-year-old from a locked vehicle with the engine turned off and all the windows closed in Palm Coast, Fla.

A Florida woman was arrested after police said she left her toddler grandchild alone in a hot car while she went grocery shopping in Publix.

Elena Grady, 63, was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail for neglect of a child causing bodily harm after her 2-year-old grandchild was found unattended inside a hot car in the Publix parking lot on Tuesday.

Grady was released just after midnight on Wednesday after posting her $3,000 bond, jail records show.

CHILD HOT CAR DEATH PUSHES PARENTS WHO LOST DAUGHTER TO SOUND ALARM ABOUT 'PREVENTABLE TRAGEDY'

Elena Grady mugshot

Elena Grady, 63, was arrested and charged with neglect of a child causing great bodily harm after allegedly leaving her grandchild in a hot car while she went grocery shopping at Publix. (Volusia County Branch Jail)

Volusia County sheriff's deputies responded to the Publix on Roscommon Drive at Ormond Beach at around 3 p.m. Tuesday after managers at the store noticed a child alone inside the parked car, the department said on Facebook.

The child "appeared lethargic" inside the car, which was "parked in full sun, no shade, not running, with the windows cracked," the post said.

Retail Publix

Grady's 2-year-old grandchild was allegedly left alone inside a hot car in the Publix parking lot for 16 minutes when temperatures were above 90 degrees, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. (iStock)

A manager at Publix was able to reach into the car to unlock it and brought the toddler into the store to cool down. Grady then approached them inside the store and "took custody of the child."

"[Grady] left Publix but was later located by deputies who also checked on the child and found her to be in good health," the sheriff's office said.

INDIANA COUPLE LEFT KIDS IN 125-DEGREE HEAT FOR OVER 40 MINUTES WHILE SHOPPING AT WALMART: POLICE

When the toddler was left in the car, it was 91 degrees outside with a heat index of 101 degrees, according to the sheriff's office. It was also determined that the toddler had been alone in the car for about 16 minutes.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted a reminder on Facebook about how quickly temperatures can rise inside a car that's turned off, sharing that on a 90-degree day, cars can reach 120 degrees within 30 minutes and 138 degrees after 90 minutes.

Volusia sheriff's deputy enters Publix

Volusia County sheriff's deputies responded to the Publix in Ormond Beach after reports of a child alone in a hot car at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. (Volusia Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let's avoid tragedy and remember NOT to leave children, pets, or vulnerable adults in a hot vehicle even if it's only supposed to be a few minutes," the Volusia Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.