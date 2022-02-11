Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Florida Walmart shopper throws 'hissy fit' after being confronted over alleged shoplifting

Police say an alleged shoplifter hurled a Barbie doll at a Walmart worker's face in Winter Haven

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Florida police say an alleged Walmart shoplifter threw "a hissy fit" before hurling a Barbie doll at a store worker’s face when she got caught stealing.

It happened at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 at a store located in Winter Haven.

Local police are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman, who they say had "green hands and hair, apparently from a recent hair dye treatment."

Police say an alleged shoplifter hurled a Barbie doll at a Walmart worker's face in Winter Haven, Florida, last week.

Police say an alleged shoplifter hurled a Barbie doll at a Walmart worker's face in Winter Haven, Florida, last week. (Winter Haven Police Department)

She allegedly stocked up a shopping cart with food and groceries and moved it to the self-checkout area, where, police say, she lingered for about 15 minutes before trying to leave with the items.

The video shows four employees stopped her.

"Get the manager Kim," police say she told the workers. "I have an employee discount and I get my groceries for free."

The store has no manager named Kim, according to authorities.

Video shows she grabbed a boxed up Barbie and attempted to walk away before turning back and hurling it at one of the employees.

Police say it struck the victim in the face and cut her lip.

Winter Haven police are asking anyone who can help identify the woman to call them at 863-662-0392. To remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports

