Florida
Published

Florida thieves steal over $100K in high-end jewelry in smash-and-grab at mall

Smash-and-grab happened at Diamond Galleria at the Citrus Park Town Center mall in Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Three masked men smashed glass display cases holding high-end watches at the Diamond Galleria store at the Citrus Park Town Center mall in Florida, making off with more than $100,000 in merchandise, authorities said.

Three masked men in Florida were captured on video stealing more than $100,000 worth of jewelry in a brazen smash-and-grab at a mall on Tuesday, authorities said.

The theft happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Diamond Galleria store at the Citrus Park Town Center, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects entered the mall through an employee entrance on the building’s south side before making their way to the jewelry store, the sheriff's office said. 

Surveillance video shows the men shattering glass display cases holding high-end watches with what appear to be hammers. 

Surveillance video shows the men shattering glass display cases holding high-end watches with what appear to be hammers.  (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects made off with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise and exited through the same employee entrance where a fourth suspect in a getaway car was waiting, according to investigators.

The suspects fled in the vehicle, believed to be a 2020-2022 silver Nissan Murano.

"These suspects are seen on camera and video, so it's only a matter of time before they are caught for the crimes they committed today," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a written statement.

Three masked men smashed glass display cases holding high-end watches at the Diamond Galleria store at the Citrus Park Town Center mall in Florida, making off with more than $100,000 in merchandise, authorities said.  (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

No injuries were reported at the mall during the brazen smash-and-grab.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).