Florida teen threatens to shoot up McDonald's after $5 order is messed up: police

A Florida teen is behind bars after threatening to shoot up a McDonald’s for messing up his order, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.

Dayton Schaffer, 18, is charged with a false report concerning the use of a firearm against a person(s) and misuse of a two-way communication device, according to the sheriff's office.

Schaffer was arrested after the manager of a north Lakeland McDonald's called the police to report that someone had called threatening to shoot up the restaurant for getting his order wrong, according to the PCSD.

The person, later identified as Schaffer, allegedly made three calls to the location at around 11:30 p.m. on June 30.

According to the post on X, Schaffer admitted to the officers that he had made the phone calls. When asked why, he allegedly told police it was because McDonald's messed up his $5 meal deal.

Schaffer claimed that it was a joke, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Department said on X that they didn’t get the punchline.

He was ultimately arrested by Polk County deputies.

According to the official Florida Legislature website, a false report can carry a second-degree felony charge. The misuse of a two-way communication device can carry a third-degree felony charge.

