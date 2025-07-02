Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Florida teen threatens to shoot up McDonald's after $5 order is messed up: police

Dayton Schaffer, 18, faces felony charges after allegedly making threatening phone calls to McDonald's and later claiming they were 'a joke'

Nick Butler By Nick Butler Fox News
Published
close
Trump tours Florida ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention facility Video

Trump tours Florida ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention facility

President Donald Trump speaks at a migrant detention facility nicknamed ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to react.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida teen is behind bars after threatening to shoot up a McDonald’s for messing up his order, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.

Dayton Schaffer, 18, is charged with a false report concerning the use of a firearm against a person(s) and misuse of a two-way communication device, according to the sheriff's office.

Schaffer was arrested after the manager of a north Lakeland McDonald's called the police to report that someone had called threatening to shoot up the restaurant for getting his order wrong, according to the PCSD.

FLORIDA MAN SHOT AFTER POINTING BB GUN THAT RESEMBLED 'REALISTIC-LOOKING' RIFLE AT OFFICERS: POLICE

Dayton Shaffer mug shot

An 18-year-old in Florida was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a McDonald’s for messing up his order, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department. (Polk County Sheriff's Department)

The person, later identified as Schaffer, allegedly made three calls to the location at around 11:30 p.m. on June 30.

According to the post on X, Schaffer admitted to the officers that he had made the phone calls. When asked why, he allegedly told police it was because McDonald's messed up his $5 meal deal.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE CAPTURES DAYLIGHT ROAD RAGE SHOOTOUT

McDonald's at night

According to the post on X, the caller allegedly also told the manager that he was going to shoot the restaurant up. (iStock)

Schaffer claimed that it was a joke, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Department said on X that they didn’t get the punchline.

He was ultimately arrested by Polk County deputies.

Split of Schaffer mugshot and Polk County Sheriff's office car

Schaffer is charged with a false report concerning the use of a firearm against a person(s) and misuse of a two-way communication device.  (Polk County Sheriff's Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the official Florida Legislature website, a false report can carry a second-degree felony charge. The misuse of a two-way communication device can carry a third-degree felony charge.

Nick Butler is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Do you have any tips? Reach out to Nick.Butler@Fox.com.

Nick Butler is a Breaking and Trending News Writer for Fox News Digital.