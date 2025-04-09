Florida man arrested after surveillance footage captures daylight road rage shootout

A man is in custody in Polk County, Florida, after a March 30 road rage shootout that occurred in a Publix supermarket parking lot in a nearby county.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Department, Jesus Manuel Perez has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied conveyance, and discharge of a firearm in public.

They say that Perez aggressively honked his horn at the victim at a traffic light that had just turned green and tried to drive around him, but was held up by other traffic. The victim then drove into a Publix parking lot, but Perez followed him.

Once in the parking lot, Perez blocked the victim's vehicle and exited his own car before opening fire. The victim fired back, and Perez fled.

Police said the victim will not be charged because he was acting in self-defense. Neither person was injured during the exchange.

"It’s a scary situation," Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told Fox 35 Orlando. "You don’t know where the gunfire is coming from... we have so many incidents where we have an active shooter situation. You don’t really know what’s going on or where it’s coming from to react other than duck and try to take cover."

Perez is being held without bail in the Polk County Jail.

Jail records show that along with the violent crime charges, Perez was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of phencyclidine (PCP) and keeping a public nuisance for drug use.