Crime

Florida man arrested after surveillance footage captures daylight road rage shootout

Police say Florida driver Jesus Manuel Lopez opened fire on victim in a Publix parking lot

Peter D'Abrosca
Published
close
Florida man arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident Video

Florida man arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident

Jose Manuel Perez Jr. is accused of opening fire on another driver in a Publix parking lot in Osceola County, Florida. (Fox 35 Orlando)

A man is in custody in Polk County, Florida, after a March 30 road rage shootout that occurred in a Publix supermarket parking lot in a nearby county. 

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Department, Jesus Manuel Perez has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied conveyance, and discharge of a firearm in public.

They say that Perez aggressively honked his horn at the victim at a traffic light that had just turned green and tried to drive around him, but was held up by other traffic. The victim then drove into a Publix parking lot, but Perez followed him. 

Once in the parking lot, Perez blocked the victim's vehicle and exited his own car before opening fire. The victim fired back, and Perez fled. 

jesus manuel perez arrested attempted murder road rage polk county

Polk County deputies arrest Jesus Manuel Lopez for attempted murder after a road rage incident in Osceola County.  (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Police said the victim will not be charged because he was acting in self-defense. Neither person was injured during the exchange. 

"It’s a scary situation," Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told Fox 35 Orlando. "You don’t know where the gunfire is coming from... we have so many incidents where we have an active shooter situation. You don’t really know what’s going on or where it’s coming from to react other than duck and try to take cover."

jesus manuel perez polk county road rage shooting attempted murder

Polk County Jail booking photo of Jose Manuel Perez, charged with attempted murder in Florida after a road rage incident.  (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Perez is being held without bail in the Polk County Jail. 

jesus manuel perez polk county jail attempted murder road rage

Jesus Manuel Perez is brought into the Polk County Jail where he remains in custody on attempted murder and other charges.  (Polk County Sheriff's Department)

Jail records show that along with the violent crime charges, Perez was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of phencyclidine (PCP) and keeping a public nuisance for drug use. 

