Florida teen girls arrested over ominous graffiti in school bathroom

Florida teenagers accused of writing threat on Tavares Middle School mirror

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Florida authorities say they have arrested two teenage girls for allegedly writing a shooting threat in a middle school bathroom on Thursday.

Lake County Sheriff's Department said two 13-year-old girls were arrested at Tavares Middle School over the incident.

A middle school student initially reported the graffiti to the school resource deputy. The writing read: "School Shooting Friday @ 2:00".

"EVERYBODY IS DEAD!" the threat added.

School shooting mirror threat

Lake County Sheriff's Department said that they arrested two 13-year-old girls at Tavares Middle School for making a school shooting threat in the bathroom. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The school resource deputy quickly found the suspects. One girl admitted to writing the threat and named the other student involved.

Officers were also able to find the markers that the girls allegedly wrote the threats with.

"When deputies searched their backpacks, each one had markers that matched the writing on the mirror," the sheriff's department wrote on Facebook.

Tavares Middle School exteriors

Both of the Tavares Middle School students were transported to Lake County Detention Center after their arrests. (Google Maps)

Both of the girls were transported to Lake County Detention Center after their arrests.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tavares Middle School for a statement, but has not heard back.

Lake County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the case. No other details about the incident were immediately available. 