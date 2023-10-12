Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida storms send porta-potty door flying, impales into a light pole: 'National flag of Florida'

A portable toilet door was seen wedge firmly in a light pole

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Porta-potty door stuck in pole post-tornado in Florida Video

Porta-potty door stuck in pole post-tornado in Florida

A portable toilet door got stuck in a pole after strong storms ripped through Thursday, October 12. (Brad Napoli)

A porta-potty door ended up in an obscure place Wednesday night after a possible tornado tore through northern and central Florida and left the hatch wedged firmly in a light pole.

The peculiar scene caused residents to share the now-viral image of the dismembered porta-potty and the door that had stuck near the top of a streetlight near a McDonald's restaurant in Dunedin, Florida.

Porta-potty door

A porta potty went airborne and got stuck on the top of a lightpole in Dunedin, Florida on Wednesday night. (Brad Napoli via FOX 35)

Ben Napoli shared the video of the porta-potty with FOX 35, saying that the portable toilets parts "were everywhere."

IOWA MAN DIES AFTER GETTING TRAPPED IN A GRAIN BIN

"The porta-potty parts were everywhere!" Napoli told FOX 35. "Some parts smashed through windows, the basin with the blue liquid was in front of the thrift store spilled all over the place, and the door ended up in the light pole. 

"Crazy to see something like that," Napoli said.

  • Tornado damage
    Image 1 of 3

    The early morning storms pushed tornadoes through parts of Clearwater and Dunedin around 4 a.m. (Clearwater Police Department)

  • Tornado damage
    Image 2 of 3

    A possible tornado ripped through Palm Coast overnight, causing significant damage to the city's B-Section.  (Clearwater Police Department)

  • Tornado damage
    Image 3 of 3

    Law enforcement and resident assess the damage from a suspected tornado that hit Dunedin and Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday morning. (Clearwater Police Department)

Tornado watches were issued for much of northern and central Florida on Wednesday night as strong winds rolled through the Sunshine bring torrential downpours and possible tornadoes. 

On Thursday morning, law enforcement and residents shared images and videos of the extensive damage from the storm. The Clearwater Police Department shared torn off roofs, fallen trees and scattered debris throughout the town.

STORM SYSTEM CAUSES DAMAGE ACROSS FLORIDA, POSSIBLE TORNADOES REPORTED

Napoli said that the possible tornadoes left a tight damage field.

"You could tell exactly where it went and houses and buildings 50 feet away were completely unharmed," he said. 

Tornado damages

The early morning storms pushed a tornado through parts of Clearwater and Dunedin around 2 a.m., tearing through buildings and leaving debris. (Clearwater Police Department)

Social media users to comment on the bizarre photo of the porta-potty door.

"S--- hit more than the fan," one person quipped on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just the national flag of Florida," another X user joked

"That's a very Florida thing to see," another person wrote.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.