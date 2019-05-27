Florida sheriff’s sign says 'This drug house is closed for business’

A Florida sheriff’s office is letting would-be drug buyers know that one of the homes where a suspected drug dealer sold his product is “closed for business.”

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office posted a large sign in the front lawn of a home that was allegedly the site of numerous illegal narcotics dealings by the owner, Jamie Bullock.

“This drug house closed for business. By Sheriff Rick Staly,” the sign read.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bullock, 36, allegedly sold cocaine numerous times out of her home in Flagler Beach.

Last December, she was charged with several narcotics offenses including possession of cocaine with the intent to sell. After posting bond on those charges, she allegedly resumed selling narcotics from his home, authorities said.

A search warrant executed Friday at Bullock’s home found additional narcotics inside.She was charged – again – on multiple drug offenses.