Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Florida sheriff’s captain fired days after weapons incident at Parkland school: report

The officer’s firing came days after a box with loaded firearms was found on the campus of a charter school not far from Parkland.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The Broward County Sheriff's Office commander in Parkland, Florida has been fired, days after loaded guns were found at a charter school by a school resource officer. 

The sheriff's office told Parkland Talk that Capt. Craig Calavetta was let go Monday. Fox News has reached out to the law enforcement agency. 

Calavetta began his more than 30-year career as a Parkland public safety officer and rose to the rank of Parkland Division captain. In 2021, he was selected as district chief, Parkland's top law enforcement official, according to the report. 

A reason for the dismissal was not disclosed. 

  Broward County sheriff fired
    Image 1 of 2

    Broward Sheriff's Office Capt. Craig Calavetta was relieved of his duties Monday as the sheriff's office commander in Parkland, according to local reports.  (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

  Parkland Florida
    Image 2 of 2

    Two armed guns were found at Somerset Academy by a Broward Sheriff's Office school resource officer on June 2, 2022. (Google Maps)

His departure came 11 days after two guns belonging to the principal of Somerset Parkland Academy were found in a box on June 2. 

The weapons were found by a Broward Sheriff’s Office school resource officer, who then passed the discovery over to investigators. They determined that the weapons belonged to the school’s principal, Geyler Castro, Fox affiliate, WSVN-TV reported.

No students came into contact with the guns, the sheriff's office the news outlet, although parents weren't notified about the incident until 24 hours later. 

The charter school is located not far from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, where a mass shooting in 2018 left 17 people dead and injured 17 others. It is not operated by Broward County Public Schools. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.