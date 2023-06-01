Former Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after tipping off friend accused of having sex with minor

A former Florida sheriff's deputy has been arrested after allegedly helping a friend accused of having sex with a minor avoid arrest, authorities said.

Arturo Dominguez was employed with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at the time of the alleged crime. He was fired and arrested Wednesday.

He faces four felony charges — official misconduct by obstructing an investigation, accessory after the fact to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, unauthorized access of computer and devices and disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information, FOX Orlando reported.

Authorities said Dominguez repeatedly ran Omar Ayala's name in a database system, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. When questioned about it, Dominguez said he pulled Ayala over for a traffic stop.

Investigators later learned the pair were lifelong friends.

Dominguez later said he searched Ayala's name to see if he had any active warrants and said he talked with him about it, the news station said.

He said he later told Ayala to flee. Ayala has not been arrested and is being sought.