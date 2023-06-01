Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Former Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after tipping off friend accused of having sex with minor

Arturo Dominguez was fired Wednesday by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A former Florida sheriff's deputy has been arrested after allegedly helping a friend accused of having sex with a minor avoid arrest, authorities said. 

Arturo Dominguez was employed with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at the time of the alleged crime. He was fired and arrested Wednesday. 

Florida sheriff's deputy

Arturo Dominguez, a former Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy, allegedly tipped off a friend accused of having sex with a minor before his arrest.  (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

He faces four felony charges — official misconduct by obstructing an investigation, accessory after the fact to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, unauthorized access of computer and devices and disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information, FOX Orlando reported. 

Authorities said Dominguez repeatedly ran Omar Ayala's name in a database system, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. When questioned about it, Dominguez said he pulled Ayala over for a traffic stop. 

Investigators later learned the pair were lifelong friends.

Omar Ayala

Omar Ayala is accused of having sex with a minor and is being sought.  (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Dominguez later said he searched Ayala's name to see if he had any active warrants and said he talked with him about it, the news station said. 

He said he later told Ayala to flee. Ayala has not been arrested and is being sought. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.