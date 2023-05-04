Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida school district plans to use AI to help detect potential school shooting threats

The AI software uses school security cameras to detect weapons

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson warns AI could be 'nail in the coffin' for the internet Video

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson warns AI could be 'nail in the coffin' for the internet

The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts discussed concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and how it will impact the internet moving forward.

A Florida school district is planning to use artificial intelligence to detects guns and potential school shooting threats.

Board members with the Hernando County School District voted last week to approve a one-year contract not going over $200,000 with ZeroEyes, a software company, according to FOX 13.

ZeroEyes uses school district's security cameras to spot exposed or brandished firearms.

The company was founded by Rob Huberty, a former Navy Seal, and claims that its software can alert first responders to a potential threat before someone is able to fire their weapon.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF MANSLAUGHTER DITCHES TRIAL DURING LUNCH BREAK, US MARSHALS MAKE ARREST: POLICE

Florida School

Board members with the Hernando County School District voted last week to approve a one-year contract not going over $200,000 with ZeroEyes, a software company that uses AI to detect guns, according to FOX 13. (FOX 13)

Huberty said that if the software detects a gun, school security, law enforcement, and campus staff can be alerted within seconds.

"If you walk in front of a camera with a gun exposed we’ll detect it, and we’ll send out alerts," Huberty said at a demonstration in 2021 for Seminole Country School District. "We use artificial intelligence, and we use basically computers to process graphics cards in order to give first responders info before shots are fired."

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING GIRLFRIEND, HER 3 CHILDREN, KILLED BY OFFICERS DURING MOTEL STANDOFF

John Stratton

John Stratton, right, superintendent of schools at Hernando County School District. (Hernando County School District)

Additionally, ZeroEyes says that humans are monitoring the videos to confirm threats that are detected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The algorithm makes the determination. If it believes that it is a gun, then we have a human in our operation center say that is in fact a gun to verify it. Then they hit a button that’s dispatched and then you received it," Huberty said. "That whole entire time is about three to five seconds." 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.