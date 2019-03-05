Florida school board votes not to fire embattled Stoneman Douglas superintendent

More than a year after 17 high school students were killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the school district’s superintendent was permitted to stay in the position after the school board backed him in a 6-3 vote on Tuesday.

That vote came after a parent who lost a daughter in the shooting motioned for Superintendent Robert Runcie to be fired.

Lori Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter Alyssa died in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting.

HOUSE PASSES BILL EXPANDING BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR GUN SALES

In her complaints against Runcie, she said he hasn’t improved the school district’s academic performance and that bullying and other school problems were regularly underreported by Stoneman Douglas.

Alhadeff was elected to the school board last year.

The board’s meeting room and an overflow room was packed with supporters and opponents of Runcie on Tuesday. A police officer escorted Runcie into the building and spectators were checked for weapons.

The district is the nation's sixth-largest with 327 schools and 270,000 students.

After the vote, Runcie asked Alhadeff and the other victims' parents to work with him moving forward and to use the tragedy as an opportunity to bring the community together.

"I can't lift the pain of the victims' families but I know pain," Runcie said. He said his mother was shot and wounded while he stood next to her when he was 8 and that he dealt with the loss of several children when he was an educator in Chicago.

"I have witnessed a lot of loss. Grief and anger can really test and wreck your spirit, but you can't let it wreck your life."

BILL WOULD STRIP PARKLAND DEPUTY OF RETIREMENT BENEFITS

About 80 parents and community members addressed the board prior to the vote, with only six speaking in favor of firing Runcie during more than four hours of testimony.

His supporters said he should be retained because he improved schools districtwide and reached out to minority communities.

Brian C. Johnson, vice mayor of the suburb of West Park, said that while he sympathized with the Stoneman Douglas parents, the effort to remove Runcie was a "sham" and "a shameful attempt to make our superintendent a sacrificial offering to their god of irrational revenge."

NIKOLAS CRUZ, PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTER, MIGHT GO ON TRIAL IN EARLY 2020, JUDGE SAYS

Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son Alex died in the shooting, was one of the few who spoke against Runcie, saying that not only did his policies allow the shooting but that the district has a lower state grade and graduation rate than its neighboring districts.

"The most important thing the superintendent does, or is supposed to do, is to protect students and our teachers and educate our students and he has failed on all of those counts," Schachter said.

Alhadeff, who has clashed frequently with Runcie since taking office in November, asked the board to look objectively at his performance.

Citing a list of areas in which she said the superintendent had fallen short, she said the claims of Runcie's supporters that he has improved the district's academic performance were false. She said the number of "A" schools in the district dropped during his administration and the gap in test scores between white students and minorities remains large.

ONE YEAR LATER, PARKLAND FAMILIES STILL TRYING TO HEAL: 'I HAVE TO FIGHT TO GET THROUGH THE DAY'

At one point, Runcie briefly smiled and shook his head as Alhadeff spoke, but otherwise remained stone-faced.

The superintendent's critics also said bullying and other school problems were routinely underreported by Stoneman Douglas and other district schools and few did voluntary security assessments. Stoneman Douglas allegedly reported zero incidents of bullying among its 3,200 students between 2014 and 2017 and three incidents of vandalism.

Another target of criticism has been the district's Promise Program, a student disciplinary system Runcie instituted shortly after he began as superintendent in 2011. Under Promise, students who fight or commit petty vandalism, theft, harassment or other minor crimes, are referred to an off-campus site for up to 10 days instead of the courts.

Critics say Promise created a lenient atmosphere that allowed shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz to briefly attend Stoneman Douglas a year before the massacre despite a history of fights, threats and behavioral problems. The district says while the program might require some changes, it is a success overall.

Board member Laurie Rich Levinson said Runcie and the district have strengthened security since the massacre.

"It is complete B.S. to say nothing has been done for safety," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.