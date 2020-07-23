Florida police officer, good Samaritan resuscitate man after apparent overdose in heart-pounding video

A Florida police officer teamed up with a good Samaritan to resuscitate a man after he apparently overdosed and fell unconscious on a sidewalk, authorities said Wednesday.

The heroic act of Orlando Police Officer Danielle Torres and the unnamed do-gooder was captured on the officer’s body camera May 30. The department released the video Wednesday.

OFF-DUTY FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER PULLS BOY AWAY FROM PASSING SHARK, VIDEO SHOWS

“Keep breathing! Breathe! I need you to breathe for me,” Torres shouts in the footage after spotting the man lying on the sidewalk. She radios dispatch and begins chest compressions.

As Torres continues to perform CPR, she calls out to a good Samaritan for help.

"Do you know chest compressions?" Torres asks the woman. She replies that she does.

“Ok, here’s the deal,” Torres says. “When I get tired out, I'll need you to take over!"

The good Samaritan takes over chest compressions as Torres gives the man a dose of Narcan, a nasal spray often used to treat overdoses.

As they continue compressions and wait for paramedics to arrive, the man gasps for breath, the video shows.

The department praised Torres and the good Samaritan on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“While Officer Danielle Torres was giving her all to save a man from overdosing, a Good Samaritan stopped to help. Thanks to all of their efforts, this man now has a second chance at life,” the department wrote, adding the hashtags “working together” and “community policing.”