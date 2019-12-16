Expand / Collapse search
Florida mom left 3 kids behind in old school bus to go smoke pot on a boat

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A woman was arrested in Florida on charges of abandoning her three young children in a bus to go off and smoke marijuana on a boat with a man.

Andrea Kerins, 33, was arrested Saturday in Gulfport on child neglect charges as authorities took custody of the children, 3, 6, and 9, Gulfport police Sgt. Thomas Woodman said.

Kerins was accused of abandoning the kids who were found by a Gulfport police officer at 4:42 a.m. Saturday living in an old yellow school bus parked at the beach, Woodman said.

Andrea Kerins were accused of leaving her kids on an old school bus to go smoke pot on a boat. 

Woodman said police went looking for Kerins and found her on a boat belonging to a male friend. She had told the kids Friday night that she was going out on a boat.

“They learned she had been smoking marijuana and that she intended to spend the night on the boat,” the sergeant said.

Inside of an old school bus that Andrea Kerins and her three young children were living out of in Gulfport, Florida.

"The children had no access to a phone to call their mother or to call for help," he said. "Inside the mini-bus, officers found a bin of mostly perishable food that had been left unrefrigerated. There was a five-gallon bucket near the front door that was designated as a makeshift toilet and a propane tank inside the passenger area. The children had no clothing other than what they were wearing."

Woodman said Kerins was a transient with a last known address in Tennessee.

Lettering on the bus suggested it was at one time owned by a Tennesse preschool. Woodman said the business was defunct.