Florida police arrest woman accused of accidentally shooting sister in head, leaving her on life support

Miami Beach police arrested a woman who is accused of accidentally shooting her 18-year-old sister in the head while they were traveling in a car on Sunday night.

Taniyria Holt, a 24-year-old woman from Atlanta, was in the front seat of a Jaguar SUV handling another passenger's handgun when the tragedy struck.

"A firearm owned by [another woman], a 9MM, was being used by Ms. Holt, who racked the firearm and observed a live round being ejected," the arrest report reads. "Thinking the firearm was free of live rounds, Ms. Holt said she went to pass the firearm over to her sister, Ms. Ponder, but accidentally shot her."

MIAMI-DADE POLICE ARREST THREE TEENS IN GANG-RELATED EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING AFTER GRADUATION PARTY ATTACK

The victim, 18-year-old Dre'Naya Ponder, was in critical condition on life support as of Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to survive. Doctors were awaiting the arrival of her family from Georgia.

Holt was arrested and charged with culpable negligence with injury and improper display of a firearm, but could be charged with manslaughter when her sister is taken off life support, the arrest report states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami Beach police originally reported on Sunday night that the "gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted," but said Monday in an update that the "initial 911 information received alleging the gunshot wound was self-inflicted was not accurate."

Holt is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.