Florida park shuts down after police spot 'aggressive alligator'

Police in Florida say they were forced to temporarily close a park over the weekend after an "aggressive alligator" -- which was photographed with a bird in its jaws – showed up on its boardwalk.

The discovery was made Sunday at the Palm Island Boardwalk park outside of Orlando, according to the Mount Dora Police Department.

Police say they around 9 a.m. they first "received a call from a visitor alerting them to an aggressive alligator walking the boardwalk."

When officers arrived, they "immediately closed the park down to ensure public safety."

The 10-foot gator was reportedly seen on the trail and in a gazebo with a duck in its mouth.

The park reopened Monday morning after police confirmed the alligator left the area .

In order to reduce the risk of conflict with an alligator, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends locals "keep pets on a leash and a safe distance away from the water’s edge because pets can resemble alligators’ natural prey."

"Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and never allow your pet to swim in fresh or brackish water," it adds.