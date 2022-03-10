Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida middle schoolers arrested for beating white students in racially-motivated attack: police

Police say the charges have been upgraded due to the racial nature of the crime

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A group of Florida middle school students found themselves under arrest after allegedly beating up a group of white students based solely on their skin color.

Authorities in Broward County, Florida confirmed to Fox News they arrested and charged five students of Lyons Creek Middle School for allegedly attacking four other students in a racially-inspired attack near the school.

Coconut Creek Recreation Center

Coconut Creek Recreation Center (Google Earth)

The alleged crime took place at the Coconut Creek Recreation Center on the 4400 block of Sol Press Blvd in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Coconut Creek Police arrest reports state that the students who were attacked were white and the students who attacked them allegedly shouted "It’s opposite day! Brown power!"

One of the students attacked claimed that his attacker told said the beating was "revenge" for slavery. 

Coconut Creek Rec Center

Coconut Creek Rec Center (Google Earth)

The white students were reportedly beaten with fists, feet and phone chargers.

Authorities say attackers were charged with battery but that the charges were upgraded "with prejudice" upgrading them to a felony due to the incident being considered a hate crime.

Lyons Creek Middle

Lyons Creek Middle

No serious injuries were reported.

