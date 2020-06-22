Florida mayors vow stricter coronavirus rules as cases spike

Mayors of seven cities in Florida's Miami-Dade County are vowing to tighten their coronavirus rules.

Part of the new rollout of measures will require residents to wear face covers anywhere in public, according to statements made at a press conference in front of Miami City Hall.

Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, Miami Shores, Aventura and Key Biscayne will all require people to wear masks at all times in public, the Miami Herald reported, but the announcement did not address whether masks would be needed for things like exercise.

An emergency order in Miami outlining the rules is expected to be signed in the next few days.

“This is what has to happen. We have to become more serious about this,” Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert said at the conference. We know that the natural and probable consequence of more higher positive infections are more hospitalizations. The more hospitalizations you have, the more people eventually will go on ventilators. The more people go on ventilators, the more people will die eventually. That’s why we’re speaking out on this.”

Mayors of eight other cities in the state stopped short of adopting the mask rule but said they would enforce stricter rules. The State Health Department pinged 4,049 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the state’s highest number yet. There are more than 100,217 with 3,173 deaths.

