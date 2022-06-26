Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Florida man who took 2 women hostage killed in shootout with police: sheriff’s office

The suspect threw one of the women out of the car before crashing in a wooded area, deputies said

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Florida deputies were involved in a violent shootout Saturday night with a suspect who took allegedly took two women hostage.

The Brevard County Sherriff’s Office said a pursuit preceded the shootout, starting in Osceola County, then through Indian River County, and ending in Brevard County.

Curtis Kimbrough had a lengthy felony record, deputies say.  

Curtis Kimbrough had a lengthy felony record, deputies say.   (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, deputies said, was a male suspect who had taken two women hostage. The suspect fired "numerous rounds" at sheriff’s deputies. At some point he threw one of the women out and crashed in a wooded area of Brevard County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect released one of the hostages but took the other one with him deeper into the heavily wooded area. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies pursued the suspect.

The officers fired back after the suspect, killing him, after he fired a weapon at them, the deputies said. 

Deputies later identified the suspect as 42-year-old Curtis Kimbrough of Cocoa Beach. They said had a lengthy felony record and was most recently released from the Florida Department of Corrections after serving a five-year sentence for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both victims were rescued and treated for the injuries, one of which was a gunshot wound.

"This was a very violent individual who was going to kill these two victims," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted on Facebook. "He was going to do everything he could to harm our deputies and officers."

No further details were released. The shooting remains under investigation.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  