Chicago
Published

Chicago bus shooting leaves one dead and another injured

The Chicago Police Department said that no arrests have been made

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Chicago bus shooting on Sunday afternoon has left one person dead and another injured.

Two men entered a bus with firearms on Sunday afternoon at 1:17 p.m. and allegedly walked to the back, where they then fired shots at a male victim and a 24-year-old man.

Police said that the male victim with an unknown age has been pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old man sustained a grazed bullet wound to the head but refused medical treatment while on the scene.

Сhicago, USA - Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago.

After allegedly shooting the individuals, the two men fled the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and told Fox News that no arrests have been made.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.