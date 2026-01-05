Florida man in red lingerie allegedly hid gun under prosthetic silicone breasts: ‘It was ugly’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was arrested after deputies say they found a gun hidden under prosthetic silicone breasts he was wearing while trespassing at a construction site, authorities said Monday.

Matthew Zaccarino, 39, was sitting alone in a vehicle last month when deputies approached and found him wearing a red lace bra with the prosthetic breasts, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video posted on social media.

"Then we notice he is wearing a G-string, showing off the boys. You know what I mean?" Judd added.

Judd said the "highly unusual" situation could have taken a turn for the worse, as deputies allegedly discovered a gun under the prosthetics.

Zaccarino allegedly claimed to deputies that he was going to a costume party, but Judd said he stopped talking when the deputies asked where the party was.

"Can you imagine? He’s mad at us for trying to find out why he’s wearing lace bras with guns and G-strings or G-somethings," Judd said. "It was ugly. It was so ugly."

Zaccarino, of Altamonte Springs, was arrested and charged with armed trespassing with a firearm, loitering or prowling, and resisting an officer without violence, according to online jail records.