©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida

Florida man in red lingerie allegedly hid gun under prosthetic silicone breasts: ‘It was ugly’

Matthew Zaccarino allegedly claimed he was going to costume party but stopped talking when deputies asked for details

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A Florida man was arrested after deputies say they found a gun hidden under prosthetic silicone breasts he was wearing while trespassing at a construction site, authorities said Monday.

Matthew Zaccarino, 39, was sitting alone in a vehicle last month when deputies approached and found him wearing a red lace bra with the prosthetic breasts, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video posted on social media.

"Then we notice he is wearing a G-string, showing off the boys. You know what I mean?" Judd added.

Judd said the "highly unusual" situation could have taken a turn for the worse, as deputies allegedly discovered a gun under the prosthetics.

Matthew Zaccarino mugshot

Matthew Zaccarino, 39, was arrested on multiple charges after deputies found him trespassing at a construction site with a gun hidden under prosthetic silicone breasts, Sheriff Grady Judd said. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Zaccarino allegedly claimed to deputies that he was going to a costume party, but Judd said he stopped talking when the deputies asked where the party was.

gun found under prosthetic silicone breast

Deputies found Zaccarino wearing a red lace bra and prosthetic silicone breasts, Judd said. A gun was found hidden under the prosthetic breasts, the sheriff said. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

"Can you imagine? He’s mad at us for trying to find out why he’s wearing lace bras with guns and G-strings or G-somethings," Judd said. "It was ugly. It was so ugly."

Sheriff Grady Judd providing details about Zaccarino's arrest

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the "highly unusual" situation was "ugly." (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Zaccarino, of Altamonte Springs, was arrested and charged with armed trespassing with a firearm, loitering or prowling, and resisting an officer without violence, according to online jail records.

