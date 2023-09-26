Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Florida man with long rap sheet attacks ex, beats good Samaritan unconscious in brutal assault: cops

Jose Chaidez, 35, allegedly struck the woman with a butcher knife and repeatedly struck the good Samaritan in the head as he laid unconscious on the floor

Louis Casiano
Published
Jose Chaidez, 35, allegedly slapped the woman with a butcher knife and pulled her by her hair.

A Florida man allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in a convenience store over the weekend and beat unconscious a good Samaritan who tried to intervene. 

Jose Chaidez, 35, is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, armed burglary and battery, criminal mischief and stalking in connection with the Saturday incident, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. 

"We need to locate this very violent man and put him in jail where he belongs," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Anyone who would beat up a 64-year-old woman and then ruthlessly beat up a man who tried to help a woman in distress, is a menace and needs to be locked up."

Jose Chaidez, 35, is captured on surveillance cameras inside a Florida convenience store appearing to stand next to a good Samaritan on the floor unconscious after being repeatedly punched in the head.

Jose Chaidez, 35, stands over an unconscious good Samaritan who was repeatedly struck on the head while on the floor, authorities said.  (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The attacks were caught on surveillance cameras at the J and S Food Mart in Haines City, 40 miles southwest of Orlando. Authorities said Chaidez threatened a woman in the store with a butcher knife, slapped her with it and pulled her by her hair. 

A 43-year-old man saw the attack and tried to intervene, authorities said. Chaidez overpowered the man and repeatedly struck him in the head while he laid unconscious on the floor, authorities said. 

Chaidez then got into a fight with another man, who was hit before he left the store. 

The second man was not seriously hurt but the good Samaritan was hospitalized. He was listed in critical condition but is improving, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Jose Chaidez, wearing an orange jail top, has his mugshot taken

Jose Chaidez, 35, is wanted for attacking a woman and beating a man unconscious, authorities said.  (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

An "extensive search" was completed to take Chaidez into custody but he wasn't found, authorities said. 

Chaidez's criminal history includes arrests for aggravated assault with a weapon, battery domestic violence, kidnapping and false imprisonment, resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit-and-run, battery and battery domestic violence, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.