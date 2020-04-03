Florida man hangs giant toilet paper roll in front yard

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A man in Florida has poked fun at the toilet paper frenzy that has gripped the nation in response to coronavirus, WFLA reported.

Donald Ryan, owner of the arts and crafts business “Who Wood Wonder,” hung the replica roll between two trees in his front yard.

“I had the pulleys in the trees all along because I do Christmas decorations up there and Halloween and Easter and all kinds of things, so I put it to use,” Ryan said.

“I think the whole idea is crazy; the toilet paper phenomenon.”

He built the replica himself, then painted the name of his business on the paper.

Starting in early March, Americans panicked and started to buy food and supplies in anticipation of the coronavirus growing more severe. Some people went so far as to hijack trucks full of toilet paper or get into fights in stores over it.

“Everybody loves it,” Ryan continued. “You got to laugh, or you’re going to just drive yourself crazy.”