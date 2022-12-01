Florida man gets 16 years for national drug scheme involving ‘Dark Web’

A Florida man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for a national drug scheme involving the so-called "Dark Web."

Anton Peck, 29, of Boca Raton, Fla., previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court records say Peck distributed narcotics from various dark web markets using the vendor profile "Syntropy" between May 2021 and May 2022.

With co-conspirators, Peck shipped parcels containing illicit narcotics such as fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine around the U.S. The transactions used cryptocurrency and the U.S. Postal Service.

Prosecutors say Peck advertised the narcotics using the "Syntropy" vendor profile, orchestrated distribution and collected customer payments. He also had a list of more than 6,000 customers living throughout the U.S.

Law enforcement agents recovered kilogram quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin from business and storage locations in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and New York City, according to the DOJ.

One of Peck’s co-conspirators, 34-year-old Kevin Fusco, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was sentenced earlier this month to 11 years in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Another co-conspirator, 31-year-old Vincent Banner, of Boynton Beach, Fla., is scheduled to be sentenced next February after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin.

Fox News has reached out to the DOJ.