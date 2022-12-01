California father says baby son overdosed on fentanyl during park visit

A California father says his son is recovering after suffering a fentanyl overdose at a public park in San Francisco, according to reports.

"Our baby went to the ER today and barely survived because he found and ingested fentanyl while playing," Ivan M. wrote on the social platform Nextdoor, KRON-TV reports.

The baby's father says firefighters used Narcan to save the 10-month-old boy's life.

First responders would not provide specific details about the incident to staffers at KTVU FOX 2 after they, too, found the social media post, but did confirm a crew responded to Moscone Recreational Park.

"In the post, the father said the child was out with his nanny, who noticed the child was sluggish, and that he was starting to turn blue. He went on to speculate the child may have found the fentanyl in a leaf pile. The dad credits the quick thinking of the nanny who performed CPR and the first responders who administered Narcan which he says saved his son's life," the TV station reports.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.

"This incident should be a tipping point. I am truly horrified by this," San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen wrote on Twitter.