Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man breaks out of jail, may be heading to Tampa, police say

Anthony Eugene Ward, 48, escaped from Suwannee County Jail on Monday morning

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man who broke out of jail early Monday is being hunted by the police, who say he may be heading toward Tampa.

Anthony Eugene Ward, 48, escaped from the Suwannee County Jail in Live Oak, located about 3 hours north of Tampa, at about 6:15 a.m., Tampa police said.

FLORIDA SEX OFFENDER SEXUALLY ASSAULTS AUTISTIC WOMAN IN PARKING LOT WITH MOTHER INSIDE STORE, POLICE SAY

No details on how Ward escaped were immediately given.

(Tampa Police Department)

Fox News reached out the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Online jail records show Ward was being held on $45,000 bond for charges of larceny, fraud and exploitation of an elderly person for $20,000 to under $100,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ward was last seen wearing a brown prison uniform with brown boots.

Authorities asked the public to call 911 if Ward is spotted.

Your Money