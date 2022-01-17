Florida man breaks out of jail, may be heading to Tampa, police say

A Florida man who broke out of jail early Monday is being hunted by the police, who say he may be heading toward Tampa.

Anthony Eugene Ward, 48, escaped from the Suwannee County Jail in Live Oak, located about 3 hours north of Tampa, at about 6:15 a.m., Tampa police said.

No details on how Ward escaped were immediately given.

Fox News reached out the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Online jail records show Ward was being held on $45,000 bond for charges of larceny, fraud and exploitation of an elderly person for $20,000 to under $100,000.

Ward was last seen wearing a brown prison uniform with brown boots.

Authorities asked the public to call 911 if Ward is spotted.