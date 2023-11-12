Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida man dies after being run over by son several times outside bar: deputies

An 86-year-old Florida man was run over by his son several times on Saturday night

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
An 86-year-old Florida man was run over by a truck driven by his son several times on Saturday night and died at the hospital, according to officials.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to R Bar, in Treasure Island, FL and found a 2019 black Dodge Ram backed into a parking space in the parking lot.

Investigators say 86-year-old Thomas McKeown walked towards the truck and appeared to fall down in front of the truck.

According to investigators, the truck started to move and run over McKeown, dragging him, and reversed and moved forward several times, hitting the 86-year-old every time before fleeing the scene.

Mugshot of Mark McKeown, 61

Investigators say an 86-year-old is dead after being run over by his son several times outside a Florida bar.  (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Upon further investigation, deputies said that Thomas McKeown’s son, 61-year-old Mark McKeown, was driving the truck. Officials say Mark McKeown was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Thomas McKeown was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, according to deputies.

FL crime scene tape

An 86-year-old Florida man dies after his son runs him over several times at Treasure Island bar, according to authorities.  (FOX News)

Authorities say the driver could have been impaired when the crash happened and that the investigation is ongoing. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, who was not immediately available to comment on the case.

