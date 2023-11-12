Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida Army veteran helps take down carjacking suspect in Starbucks drive-thru

Shane Spicer says jumping into action during attempted carjacking was 'instinctive' and 'reactionary'

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Army vet stops carjacking of pregnant Florida woman Video

Army vet stops carjacking of pregnant Florida woman

Man describes helping take down dangerous suspect in Ocala drive through after police chase ended nearby. FOX 35 Orlando reports. 

Army veteran Shane Spicer had just started his day and was waiting for coffee at a Florida Starbucks while police were after a convicted career criminal who attempted to carjack a pregnant woman. 

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Prouty, was wanted for allegedly breaking into someone's home and stealing their car before crashing in a busy intersection.

Police dashcam footage shows Spicer jumping out of the passenger seat of the car behind the woman's vehicle and hopping into her passenger seat, trying to stop Prouty.

"I'm gonna get you, buddy," Spicer recounts jumping into action after witnessing Prouty pull the woman out of the car. "Like, you're not going anywhere now. Like, you crossed the line."

POLICE IN FLORIDA OFFER $5K REWARD AFTER VETERAN SHOT, KILLED AT GAS STATION

FL carjacking take down

Bodycam footage from Ocala police shows Shane Spicer holding onto Michael Prouty, who was involved in a chase and crash prior to an attempting carjacking.  (Ocala Police Department)

Bodycam video shows Spicer actually holding onto Prouty, who reportedly has 13 felony convictions dating back to 2000, while officers close in.

Spicer says his girlfriend and daughter were in the car watching while the incident went down. He told FOX 35 Orlando he was able to walk away from the "instinctive, reactionary" take-down just a little out of breath. 

"I feel like if you’ve got the ability to watch out for someone, that you should," Spicer said. "I would just hope that someone would do the same for my family."

FLORIDA SHERIFF'S OFFICE RAISES MONEY FOR DEPUTIES INJURED BY MAN WHO 'INTENTIONALLY' PLOWED CAR INTO THEM

FL carjacking suspect photo

The man police were after, convicted career criminal Michael Prouty. (Ocala Police Department)

FL carjacking good Samaritan

Police dashcam video shows Shane Spicer hop out of the passenger seat of a car and hop into another that an alleged criminal was trying to take.  (Ocala Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the woman Spicer saved, the Daily Mail says she is six months pregnant and reached out to Spicer to thank him. 

The media outlet says Prouty was charged with fleeing and eluding, attempted carjacking, a crash involving injuries and resisting arrest by the Ocala Police Department. 

Charges from Sumter County include home invasion, battery on a person over 65 and grand theft of a vehicle, according to the Daily Mail. 