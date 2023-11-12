Police in Florida offer $5K reward after veteran shot, killed at gas station

Police in Ocoee, Florida, are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to who is responsible for shooting and killing a veteran.

Gregory Reed, 60, of Apopka was driving his vehicle through a BP convenience store parking lot off Clarke and Silver Star roads around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 9 before he was shot and killed, police said.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds prior to being taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family members of the Army veteran held a news conference on Veterans Day.

"For someone to hurt this man like they did is wrong. He didn’t deserve that. He deserves to be here today," Tyrone Scott, Reed’s cousin, said.

Reed's daughter, Deidre Anderson, also pleaded for information regarding whoever is responsible for her father's death.

"He was not doing anything to anybody," Anderson said, according to the Orange Observer. "This is devastating, because we just celebrated a birthday. He was a family man. He loved his family. He loved his kids. He sacrificed a lot for the people in his family."

Ocoee Police Department has released videos and pictures of the suspect's vehicle, all showing what appears to be a silver SUV.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been a "random act," according FOX 35 Orlando, as the shooting does not appear to be a result of an armed robbery. Detectives also do not believe that the suspect and victim knew each other, but there may have been a verbal exchange between Reed and the suspect(s) before he was shot.

"He was a proud veteran and today of all days on Veterans Day, we need the public’s help," Ocoee Police Lt. Mireya Iannuzzi said. "We desperately want to bring justice to this family. This is just such a violent encounter, seemingly with no explanation and no reason why."

Anyone with information is asked to call Ocoee police at 407-905-3160. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS(8477).