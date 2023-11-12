Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Police in Florida offer $5K reward after veteran shot, killed at gas station

Police, family hold Veterans Day presser asking for information about who killed the Army veteran

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Surveillance video of suspect vehicle in shooting death of Florida veteran Video

Surveillance video of suspect vehicle in shooting death of Florida veteran

Ocoee PD released this video of the suspect vehicle following the shooting death of 60-year-old veteran Gregory Scott from Nov. 9, 2023. 

Police in Ocoee, Florida, are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to who is responsible for shooting and killing a veteran. 

Gregory Reed, 60, of Apopka was driving his vehicle through a BP convenience store parking lot off Clarke and Silver Star roads around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 9 before he was shot and killed, police said.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds prior to being taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Family members of the Army veteran held a news conference on Veterans Day. 

Murder victim Gregory Reed veteran

Murder victim identified as 60-year-old veteran Gregory Reed.  (Ocoee Police Department)

"For someone to hurt this man like they did is wrong. He didn’t deserve that. He deserves to be here today," Tyrone Scott, Reed’s cousin, said. 

Reed's daughter, Deidre Anderson, also pleaded for information regarding whoever is responsible for her father's death. 

"He was not doing anything to anybody," Anderson said, according to the Orange Observer. "This is devastating, because we just celebrated a birthday. He was a family man. He loved his family. He loved his kids. He sacrificed a lot for the people in his family." 

Ocoee Police Department has released videos and pictures of the suspect's vehicle, all showing what appears to be a silver SUV. 

Veteran Gregory Reed murder suspect car side-by-side

A front and back look at the suspect vehicle police say shot, killed an Army veteran.  (Ocoee Police Department)

Veteran Gregory Reed murder suspect car

Full look at the passenger side of the suspect vehicle, with what appears to be damage to the front.  (Ocoee Police Department)

Investigators believe the shooting may have been a "random act," according FOX 35 Orlando, as the shooting does not appear to be a result of an armed robbery. Detectives also do not believe that the suspect and victim knew each other, but there may have been a verbal exchange between Reed and the suspect(s) before he was shot. 

"He was a proud veteran and today of all days on Veterans Day, we need the public’s help," Ocoee Police Lt. Mireya Iannuzzi said. "We desperately want to bring justice to this family. This is just such a violent encounter, seemingly with no explanation and no reason why."

Anyone with information is asked to call Ocoee police at 407-905-3160. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS(8477).