US
Published

Florida man describes shark attack off Daytona Beach waters

Volusia County is known as the 'shark bite capital of the world'

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A Florida man is speaking out after reportedly being bitten by a shark in the waters off Daytona Beach on Monday.

Bryan Olivares, 33, told WESH on Wednesday that the shark had bitten his foot, slicing a tendon and puncturing an artery. 

"I tried to swim on my back and then I saw the blood," Olivares, of Orlando, told the station. 

A lifeguard came to help and Olivares was transported to the hospital where he had emergency surgery. 

WESH said he is recovering at home.

Beach-goers are seen near their cars at Daytona Beach in May 2020 as sections of Volusia County beaches reopened amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beach-goers are seen near their cars at Daytona Beach in May 2020 as sections of Volusia County beaches reopened amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This is the sixth shark bite of the season, according to FOX 35. 

Volusia County is the so-called "shark bite capital of the world."

In 2021, data from the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) shows that 60% of bites in the U.S. occurred in Florida.

A shark runs into the lens of a photographer during an outing with scuba company Emerald Charters off Jupiter Inlet, Florida, May 18, 2022.  

A shark runs into the lens of a photographer during an outing with scuba company Emerald Charters off Jupiter Inlet, Florida, May 18, 2022.   (Reuters/Sam Wolfe)

Those cases represent 38% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide.

In 2021, 17 bites occurred in Volusia County, none of which were fatal.

A severe bleeding emergency first aid kit on Newcomb Hollow Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts. 

A severe bleeding emergency first aid kit on Newcomb Hollow Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts.  (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

There was a 42% increase in national bites compared with 2020.

This year, no shark attacks have resulted in the death of a victim. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.