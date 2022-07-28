Florida man describes shark attack off Daytona Beach waters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man is speaking out after reportedly being bitten by a shark in the waters off Daytona Beach on Monday.

Bryan Olivares, 33, told WESH on Wednesday that the shark had bitten his foot, slicing a tendon and puncturing an artery.

"I tried to swim on my back and then I saw the blood," Olivares, of Orlando, told the station.

A lifeguard came to help and Olivares was transported to the hospital where he had emergency surgery.

WESH said he is recovering at home.

This is the sixth shark bite of the season, according to FOX 35.

Volusia County is the so-called "shark bite capital of the world."

In 2021, data from the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) shows that 60% of bites in the U.S. occurred in Florida.

Those cases represent 38% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide.

In 2021, 17 bites occurred in Volusia County, none of which were fatal.

There was a 42% increase in national bites compared with 2020.

This year, no shark attacks have resulted in the death of a victim.

An increase in shark sightings has closed beaches up the East Coast.