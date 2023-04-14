Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man charged with beating shark at beach arrested

Florida man Brian Waddill was allegedly caught on video beating a lemon shark with a hammer while fishing

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Florida man accused of beating a shark with a hammer in an attack caught on video has been arrested for failing to respond to a summons. 

Brian Waddill, 33, was arrested Friday, FOX Orlando reported, citing the Indian Harbor Police Department. 

Waddill was issued a court summons and allegedly never responded. 

FISHERMEN FIND REMAINS OF MISSING MAN INSIDE SHARK IN ARGENTINA

A Florida man faces charges of beating a shark with a hammer last year. 

A Florida man faces charges of beating a shark with a hammer last year.  (Harbour House Oceanfront surfcam)

He is being held on a $500 bond. He faces two misdemeanor charges: failure to return a prohibited species unharmed and a violation against the harvest, landing, or sale of sharks.

Waddill allegedly beat a lemon shark while fishing at Bicentennial Beach Park in Indian Harbor Beach on Dec. 20, 2022. 

After reeling in the fish, he allegedly attacked it with a hammer several times before throwing the shark back in the water, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Security video captured the attack. Waddill was identified as the attacker by witnesses. 

Lemon sharks are among 28 protected sharks in Florida, according to the FWC's website. 

A Florida man reportedly bludgeoned a shark with a hammer and tossed it around before releasing it back into the ocean

A Florida man reportedly bludgeoned a shark with a hammer and tossed it around before releasing it back into the ocean (Harbour House Oceanfront surfcam)

There are also rules depending on where you're fishing, such as on a boat, from the beach, a bridge, pier, or jetty.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.