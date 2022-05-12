Florida man, 72, charged after telling deputies he beat woman to death in assisted living facility: sheriff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 72-year-old Florida man has been charged after he beat an elderly woman to death at the assisted living home where they both were residents, authorities said Wednesday.

Cliff Mody was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 77-year-old resident at the Gold Choice Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

CALIFORNIA MURDER SUSPECT LARRY MILLETE'S PARENTS SUE CHULA VISTA POLICE OVER CONDUCT DURING SEARCH WARRANTS

Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a call at the facility and found the victim on a bed in the suspect’s room with facial injuries, the sheriff’s office said. She appeared unconscious and was not breathing. Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene.

Mody admitted to killing the victim, according to investigators. Authorities have not released the identity of the 77-year-old victim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved and we worked hard to make sure the suspect is held accountable for his actions," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Families need to know that their loved ones are safe when they are moved into the care of any facility and I encourage them to always conduct thorough facility research."

Mody was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He was being held on no bond.

Investigators didn't immediately release further details.