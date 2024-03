Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Florida man who was bitten by a crocodile after falling off his boat in Everglades National Park is now saying that "[t]here's only one reason that I'm here: It's God."

The 68-year-old victim, identified by WTVJ as Rodrigo Constain, was attacked at the Flamingo Marina on Sunday afternoon before being airlifted to a local hospital, according to the National Park Service.

'I am feeling good because I am alive," Constain told the station after being discharged. "I wasn't panicking and I didn't at all. I wasn't afraid, I didn't feel any panic."

"There's only one reason that I'm here: It's God," Constain added. "If you're not with God, I wouldn't be here. He was all the time with me and that's what I think. I was not afraid, because when you believe in God, you are not afraid."

Constain was bitten in the leg after wind knocked his boat over and he fell into the water, WTVJ reported.

"On March 10, at approximately 16:43 hours, National Park Service rangers responded to the Flamingo Marina in Everglades National Park in response to an apparent crocodile bite," the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement. "A 68-year-old male reportedly capsized his recreational sailboat in the marina basin and was attempting to swim to shore with his boat when he was observed going under water."

"Park rangers in the area responded immediately to the report and treated the man for a laceration on his leg," the statement added. "Rangers and park biologists are continuing to investigate the incident and monitor the suspected crocodile, which is easily identifiable."

A man who works at Flamingo Adventures in Everglades National Park, Shawn Crain, said the croc's name around the marina is "Half-jaw," and he provided pictures and videos of the massive reptile that he took back in January.

The NPS described the American crocodile as a "federally threatened species which closely resembles the American alligator."

