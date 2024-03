Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A 68-year-old man suffering from a crocodile bite in south Florida had to be airlifted to a hospital on Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the medical call at Everglades National Park at 4:55 p.m., the agency confirmed.

The incident happened in the Flamingo Marina after the man "reportedly capsized his recreational sailboat in the marina basin and was attempting to swim to shore with his boat when he was observed going under water," the National Park Service said in a news release, clarifying up previous reports that the man had been bitten by an alligator.

The injured man was located by first responders before being airlifted to Ryder Trauma center at Jackson South Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to WSVN-TV.

The patient, who was stable after suffering a laceration on one of his legs, was still in the hospital in unknown condition Monday morning, WSVN reports.

"Rangers and park biologists are continuing to investigate the incident and monitor the suspected crocodile, which is easily identifiable," NPS said in the release.

A man who works at Flamingo Adventures in Everglades National Park, Shawn Crain, said the croc's name around the marina is "Half-jaw," and he provided pictures and videos of the massive reptile that he took back in January.

"The American crocodile is a federally threatened species which closely resembles the American alligator," NPS said. The agency is coordinating closely with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to evaluate the situation and follow the American Crocodile-Human Interaction Response Plan.

The Smithsonian National Postal Museum's website says Everglades National Park is "the only place in the world where Alligators coexist with Crocodiles," and that it is the only place in the U.S. where people can see crocodiles due to the mixture of freshwater from Lake Okeechobee and saltwater from the ocean.

Average visitation for the park is 1 million visitors, according to the National Park Service. It is home to 13 endangered species and 10 threatened species.

"While the park is a safe place to visit, we remind visitors to stay alert and exercise caution, especially around wildlife," the NPS press release said. "Swimming or wading is prohibited in all canals, ponds, freshwater lakes, marked channels and boat basins in Everglades National Park."