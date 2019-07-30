Florida man bitten at beach, marking sixth bite this year in the 'shark attack capital of the world'

A Florida man was bitten by a shark Monday, marking the sixth attack this year on a beach ominously dubbed the “shark attack capital of the world.”

Reed Zipperer, 18, was surfing with friends at New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County on Monday afternoon when he says he was bitten on the hand by a shark while only waist-deep in water.

FLORIDA SURFER ATTACKED BY SHARK OPTS FOR BAR INSTEAD OF HOSPITAL, FRIEND SAYS

"Went to paddle, and it just like, just bit me and I looked at it. Like three deep gashes. Like, sick, man," the Indian Harbor beach resident told Orlando’s WKMG. "There's a lot of bait in the water. The water is super murky and like, I don't blame him. My hand probably looks yummy to them.”

Zipperer said he had to get 19 stitches as a result of the attack but avoided any serious damage to his ligaments.

"Hoping there's a sick scar maybe,” he added.

The beach where Zipperer was attacked is in Volusia County, which has been named the “shark attack capital of the world” by the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. Volusia County has been the site of 303 attacks since 1882 -- topping the second most dangerous area in Florida by more than double.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday’s attack was the sixth this year at New Smyrna Beach alone, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. An Arizona man was also bitten in the leg on Saturday close to where Zipperer was attacked.