Florida man arrested more than 40 times barricaded himself inside hotel room prompting 12-hour standoff

A Florida man who has been arrested more than 40 times on 142 separate charges was arrested again Thursday morning after a 12-hour standoff during which he barricaded himself in a Pinellas Park hotel room.

Walter Brois, 51, had only been released from prison in late 2020 after serving an 11-year sentence, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Just a few days before the standoff, Brois held a gun to a woman’s head in Pasco County, according to police.

"He hasn’t even been out for a year and he’s sticking a gun at some woman’s head," Gualtieri said. "This is a bad guy. This is a guy who shouldn’t be on the streets. We’re very fortunate that we were able to resolve this with everyone safe."

NORTH CAROLINA WAITING TO RELEASE BODY CAM VIDEO OF DEPUTY SHOOTING A BLACK MAN DESPITE PROTESTS

The Wednesday night ordeal began when a Pinellas Park officer was investigating a stolen car tag at Sam’s Club on Park Boulevard North.

An officer made contact with Brois, but after five minutes he hopped in the driver’s seat, Chief Michael Haworth said.

The officer went to the passenger side and gave Brois commands to stop. He then used his Taser twice, but to no avail.

Brois attempted to flee the scene with his car and the officer was dragged a bit before he released himself from the vehicle with a few cuts and bruises, according to the department.

A short pursuit followed, ending at a Comfort Inn and Suites on Ulmerton Road where Brois barricaded himself in a room on the fourth floor. Authorities evacuated other hotel guests and closed down a portion of Ulmerton Road.

MOURNERS REMEMBER DAUNTE WRIGHT AS PROUD FATHER WHO 'WAS LOVED BY SO MANY' AS ACTIVISTS CALL FOR JUSTICE

Haworth said Brois "made it painfully clear he was not going to come out and we would have to come in and kill him."

When negotiations failed, authorities deployed 50 rounds of tear gas into the room. A SWAT team breached the hotel door with explosives. Deputies fired beanbag rounds at Brois who was reportedly wrapped in sheets on a bed, and arrested him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Criminal records cited by the Tampa Bay Times show that Brois has a long criminal rap sheet, having served three stints in Florida state prisons on charges of battery, grand theft, trafficking in stolen property and fleeing from law enforcement.