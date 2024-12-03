Florida man attempting to purchase crack on Craigslist busted by undercover cop who responded to ad

A Florida man was arrested after his Craigslist post searching for crack was answered by an undercover investigator.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Mata, wrote in his post: "New to the area, looking for ice or crack," the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Fox 13.

An investigator posed as a seller of the substance, responded to the ad and set up a meeting with Mata.

Mata negotiated to purchase an "eight ball" of methamphetamine for $80.

After finalizing the deal, the investigator met Mata at an agreed-upon location.

But when the suspect and the undercover investigator exchanged money for the drugs, more deputies took action and apprehended Mata.

Mata was charged with the purchase of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

His companion, Stephen Hornsby, was also arrested for being a principal to the purchase of methamphetamine.