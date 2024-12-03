Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida man attempting to purchase crack on Craigslist busted by undercover cop who responded to ad

Anthony Mata was charged with the purchase of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man was arrested after his Craigslist post searching for crack was answered by an undercover investigator.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Mata, wrote in his post: "New to the area, looking for ice or crack," the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Fox 13.

An investigator posed as a seller of the substance, responded to the ad and set up a meeting with Mata.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF BREAKING INTO HOME, STABBING WOMAN WHILE SHE WAS SLEEPING

Anthony Mata

Anthony Mata was charged with the purchase of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. (Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

Mata negotiated to purchase an "eight ball" of methamphetamine for $80.

After finalizing the deal, the investigator met Mata at an agreed-upon location.

FLORIDA 'SUITCASE KILLER' RECEIVES SENTENCE AFTER SUFFOCATING BOYFRIEND DURING 'HIDE-AND-SEEK GAME'

Stephen Hornsby

Mata's companion, Stephen Hornsby, was also arrested for being a principal to the purchase of methamphetamine. (Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

But when the suspect and the undercover investigator exchanged money for the drugs, more deputies took action and apprehended Mata.

Mata was charged with the purchase of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Police siren

Anthony Mata, wrote in his Craigalist post: "New to the area, looking for ice or crack." (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His companion, Stephen Hornsby, was also arrested for being a principal to the purchase of methamphetamine.