CRIME
Florida man attacks mother in front of 3 children at grocery store

The North Lauderdale attack suspect allegedly attempted to grab the victim's necklace off her neck and punched her

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Florida man attacks mother in front of 3 children at grocery store

A Florida man was caught on camera attacking and robbing a woman in front of her three small children at a North Lauderdale grocery store on Tuesday, according to authorities. 

The unidentified perpetrator allegedly approached the woman, grabbed her necklace and punched her before fleeing the scene around 4:15 p.m. on the 8000 block of West McNab Road, the Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said in a Tuesday news release.

Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the grocery store parking lot in a light-colored Nissan. He wore a white hat, white shirt and dark-colored pants.

BSO detectives are actively investigating the incident.

  • North Lauderdale grocery attack suspect
    Image 1 of 3

    The suspect is seen trying to pull the victim's necklace off her neck before he flees the scene. (Broward County Sheriff/ FOX 13 Tampa)

  • Florida grocery store attack
    Image 2 of 3

    Surveillance video caught a Florida man attacking and robbing a woman in front of her three small children. (Broward County Sheriff/ FOX 13 Tampa)

  • North Lauderdale grocery store
    Image 3 of 3

    The attack occurred in broad daylight at a North Lauderdale grocery store. (Google Maps)

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact BSO Robbery Det. Robert Sokol at 954-321-5018 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tipsters can contact 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.