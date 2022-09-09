Florida man attacks mother in front of 3 children at grocery store

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was caught on camera attacking and robbing a woman in front of her three small children at a North Lauderdale grocery store on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The unidentified perpetrator allegedly approached the woman, grabbed her necklace and punched her before fleeing the scene around 4:15 p.m. on the 8000 block of West McNab Road, the Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said in a Tuesday news release.

Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the grocery store parking lot in a light-colored Nissan. He wore a white hat, white shirt and dark-colored pants.

BSO detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact BSO Robbery Det. Robert Sokol at 954-321-5018 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tipsters can contact 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org.