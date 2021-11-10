Florida man arrested after Pulse nightclub memorial set on fire, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after setting fire to a memorial for the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting, authorities said.

Mark Henson, 64, was charged with felony criminal mischief in connection to the fire, FOX35 Orlando reported, citing the Orlando Police Department's Arson/Bomb Squad.

PULSE NIGHTCLUB MEMORIAL SET ON FIRE BY MAN IN WHEELCHAIR, VIDEO SHOWS

"We are grateful to the Orlando Fire Department for today’s arrest," the onePulse Foundation, a nonprofit organization created following the shooting, posted in an update on Facebook. "As always, we are so appreciative of all of the first responders who work to keep our community safe."

The foundation shared a video from the Oct. 12 incident showing a man in a wheelchair igniting the offering wall, which was created to honor the lives of the 49 people killed in the shooting. Three angel banners were burned along with other items within the affected area, according to the foundation.

No motive for the fire was immediately provided.

Pulse shooting survivor Orlando Torres told the station that he spent the last few days tracking down the suspect and alerted police once he identified Henson.

"It’s to set an example that you can’t do things like this anywhere, anybody’s home, anywhere, and especially this is sacred ground," Torres said.

The June 2016 shooting killed 49 people and wounded dozens more in the LGBTQ nightclub. Police shot and killed gunman Omar Mateen after a three-hour standoff, during which he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.