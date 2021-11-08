Expand / Collapse search
Pulse nightclub memorial set on fire by man in wheelchair, video shows

Memorial honors 49 victims of 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An unidentified individual in a wheelchair was seen on video setting fire to a memorial in Orlando that honored the victims of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting.

The onePulse Foundation, a nonprofit organization created following the shooting, shared surveillance video from the Oct. 12 incident on its Facebook page Saturday.

The video shows a man in a wheelchair igniting the offering wall, which was created to honor the lives of the 49 people killed in the shooting, according to the foundation. 

An unidentified individual in a wheelchair was seen on video setting fire to a memorial in Orlando that honored the victims of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting. (onePulse Foundation)

The foundation said three angel banners were burned along with other items within the affected area.

The June 2016 shooting killed 49 people and wounded dozens more in the LGBTQ nightclub. Police shot and killed gunman Omar Mateen after a three-hour standoff, during which he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

The foundation said three angel banners were burned along with other items within the affected area. (onePulse Foundation)

Foundation officials asked anyone with information to call the Orlando Police Department.

