Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida man arrested after family of missing teen finds pornographic videos of her online: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday in connection with nearly 60 pornographic videos of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a year, police said.

The teen’s mother found videos of her daughter that had been posted on Periscope, Pornhub, Modelhub, Snapchat and other websites months after she went missing, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

This Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 booking photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Christopher Johnson. 

This Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 booking photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Christopher Johnson.  (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In the videos, the girl was with a bald man whom police recognized as someone the girl was with on Feb. 26, when a 7-11 clerk recognized her and called police. Surveillance footage showed the girl trying to shield her face from the clerk. The girl and the man got into a Dodge Challenger with another man and drove away.

Investigators linked the car to 30-year-old Christopher Johnson and conducted surveillance at the man's apartment in Davie – about 30 miles north of Miami. Police pulled over Johnson Tuesday after he and the girl got into a black Dodge Challenger.

The girl told detectives that many of the porn videos were made at Johnson's apartment, according to a police report.

FLORIDA COP ACCUSED OF UPLOADING PORN TO SOCIAL MEDIA APP, REPORTS SAY

Johnson denied having sex with the girl, but "the victim stated that she got pregnant from the defendant and he took her to the clinic to have an abortion," Detective Adam Granit wrote in the report.

No other details about the victim were provided, including why she left home or where she is now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16 and is being held on a $75,000 bond. A lawyer for him wasn't listed in jail records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.