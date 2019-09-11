Expand / Collapse search
Florida man arrested in death of Canadian military member

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Florida man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a Canadian servicemember stationed in the United States, authorities said.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office took Justin Timmons, 23, of Tallahassee, into custody following an investigation into the death of Martin Liam Brayman, 33, a master corporal in the Royal Canadian Air Force stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City.

Canadian Master Cpl. Martin Brayman, 33, died Monday from an assault outside his Florida home, authorities said. 

Investigators said Timmons was part of a group that met Brayman on Sept. 7 at a nightclub. Brayman invited the group back to his Panama City Beach home but asked them to leave when his girlfriend said she became uncomfortable.

"Brayman apologized and told the group they would get together later," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The group returned to the home to get Brayman's contact information and spoke with him outside.

“According to witnesses, as the driver of the white Mercedes stood outside the vehicle and got Brayman’s contact information, Timmons, one of the passengers, seemed to grow agitated as he waited in the car,” the release stated.

Timmons got out the car and struck Brayman in the head multiple times, authorities said. The group then fled.

Brayman was taken to a hospital and died Monday night from his injuries. An investigation led authorities to Timmons. He is being held in the Bay County jail.

Justin Timmons, 23, was arrested in the death of Martin Brayman, a member of the Canadian military stationed in Florida. 

Brayman joined the Canadian armed forces in 2006 and worked as a NORAD air controller, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. He is the second Canadian military member to die outside the country this year.

The other member died in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria in June.